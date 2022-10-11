NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Major Injury News

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 09: Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stands on the sideline in the fourth quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 9, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are banged up on both sides of the football heading into their Week 6 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN's Brooke Pryor listed all the injuries that Pittsburgh is dealing with right now. It's quite a long list.

Most of the injuries revolve around the Steelers' defense. Cornerbacks Cam Sutton and Ahkello Witherspoon are dealing with hamstring injuries, star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is nursing a knee injury, and Larry Ogunjobi is fighting a back injury.

The Steelers are also dealing with injuries to nose tackle Montravius Adams and cornerback Levi Wallace.

Flipping it over to the offensive side of the football, tight ends Pat Freiermuth and Zach Gentry are dealing with a concussion and knee injury, respectively.

This is obviously a concerning injury report for the Steelers.

"The entire defense at this point lol goodness," one fan said.

"Yikes," a second fan tweeted.

"Tomlin is about to have his first season under .500," another fan wrote.

The Steelers are 1-4 heading into Week 6.

Tomlin will try lead his injury-riddled squad to a win this Sunday against the Buccaneers.