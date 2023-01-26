NFL World Reacts To Steelers Owner's Announcement

PITTSBURGH - SEPTEMBER 11: A general view of the opening kickoff of a game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans on September 11, 2005 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Steelers defeated the Titans 34-7. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

There have been some rumblings over the past few weeks about the NFL adopting neutral-site conference championship games.

Steelers owner Art Rooney II made it known Thursday that he's not a fan of playing an AFC Championship Game at a neutral site.

When asked to share his thoughts on potentially playing conference championship games at neutral sites, Rooney replied, "I hate it."

The majority of the NFL world is applauding Rooney for being honest about neutral-site championship games.

Steelers reporter Teresa Varley tweeted, "I think we can all agree on this."

"Amen," Matt Smith wrote in response to Rooney's comments.

One football fan commented, "Agree."

We'd imagine there are other NFL owners who share Rooney's sentiment.

If the league wants conference title games played at neutral sites, it would diminish home-field advantage in the playoffs.

That being said, the NFL will probably discuss this matter in depth this upcoming offseason.