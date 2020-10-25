NFL World Reacts To Steelers’ Performance So Far Today

In a matchup of the last two undefeated AFC teams, the 5-0 Pittsburgh Steelers are taking on the 5-0 Tennessee Titans. So far, the Steelers are looking like the more dominant team.

In the first quarter, the Steelers asserted themselves on both offense and defense. At one point, the offense had 14 points while Tennessee had only one yard of total offense.

The Steelers scored the first 14 points as Ben Roethlisberger found Diontae Johnson to the left for 11-yard touchdown. Running back Bennie Snell Jr. got on the board early in the second quarter to double their lead.

And fans and foes of the Steelers alike are taking to Twitter to give them props. Steelers fans are understandably the most excited though.

Steelers: 14 points

Steelers gonna give the Chiefs a serious run for their money in the AFC this year — Avery (@avery_abe) October 25, 2020

Steelers look tough #Steelers — World Series #2020 (@robcuzican) October 25, 2020

The Pittsburgh Steelers have the best offense in football — Nick Put (@_ChickenJoe_) October 25, 2020

If the Steelers keep playing like this, they’ll be the only remaining undefeated team in the AFC. And the rest of the schedule isn’t overly daunting.

They have five games against the AFC North – which will probably be their toughest games in the final nine. Outside of that, it’s just the Cowboys, Washington, Jaguars, Bills and Colts. That’s hardly a murderer’s row of opponents.

Last year the Steelers just barely missed the playoffs despite not having Ben Roethlisberger for 14 games. Since Big Ben’s return, they’ve been nearly unstoppable.

There’s still a lot of football to play in this game alone though. A lot can happen with two teams as good as these.

Are the Steelers the best team in the AFC right now?