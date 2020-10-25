The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Steelers’ Performance So Far Today

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 25: The Tennessee Titans line up against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of a preseason game at Nissan Stadium on August 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

In a matchup of the last two undefeated AFC teams, the 5-0 Pittsburgh Steelers are taking on the 5-0 Tennessee Titans. So far, the Steelers are looking like the more dominant team.

In the first quarter, the Steelers asserted themselves on both offense and defense. At one point, the offense had 14 points while Tennessee had only one yard of total offense.

The Steelers scored the first 14 points as Ben Roethlisberger found Diontae Johnson to the left for 11-yard touchdown. Running back Bennie Snell Jr. got on the board early in the second quarter to double their lead.

And fans and foes of the Steelers alike are taking to Twitter to give them props. Steelers fans are understandably the most excited though.

If the Steelers keep playing like this, they’ll be the only remaining undefeated team in the AFC. And the rest of the schedule isn’t overly daunting.

They have five games against the AFC North – which will probably be their toughest games in the final nine. Outside of that, it’s just the Cowboys, Washington, Jaguars, Bills and Colts. That’s hardly a murderer’s row of opponents.

Last year the Steelers just barely missed the playoffs despite not having Ben Roethlisberger for 14 games. Since Big Ben’s return, they’ve been nearly unstoppable.

There’s still a lot of football to play in this game alone though. A lot can happen with two teams as good as these.

Are the Steelers the best team in the AFC right now?


