Steelers Release Initial Depth Chart: NFL World Reacts

PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 25: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) throws the ball during the team's OTA practice on May 25, 2022, at the Steelers Practice Facility in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

With the first week of the preseason just around the corner, the Pittsburgh Steelers have unveiled their initial depth chart.

People quickly noticed that Mitchell Trubisky is listed as the No. 1 quarterback on the depth chart. Right behind him is Mason Rudolph, not Kenny Pickett.

Even though Pickett was selected by the Steelers in the first round of this year's draft, the team has expressed confidence in its veteran quarterbacks.

There's still plenty of time for Pickett to work his way up Pittsburgh's depth chart. Until that happens though, Steelers fans will be worried about his outlook.

Of course, there are reasonable fans in Pittsburgh who know this depth chart will probably change in the coming weeks.

The Steelers will kick off their preseason slate on Aug. 13 against the Seattle Seahawks. They'll then face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 20 before closing things out on Aug. 29 against the Detroit Lions.

Pickett, Rudolph and Trubisky will have plenty of opportunities over the next month to win the starting quarterback job.