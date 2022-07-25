NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Surprising Running Back Cut

PITTSBURGH - SEPTEMBER 11: A general view of the opening kickoff of a game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans on September 11, 2005 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Steelers defeated the Titans 34-7. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a pretty surprising roster cut this Monday afternoon.

Per a report, the Steelers have cut veteran running back/fullback Trey Edmunds.

Edmunds has spent the last four seasons with the Steelers. And while it's likely he ends up back on the team's practice squad, it's still a bit of a surprise at this point in training camp.

"No loss here but he'll come back and be part of the practice squad," wrote Joshua Travis.

"Day before camp starts, eyeing another option ??" said Zac Celedonia.

"This could mean they’re looking to bring in another RB," wrote Luke Sawhook.

"One of the Steelers' sibling duos is no more. Trey had really no path to make it," said Alex Kozora.

"Former Saints backup RB about to become available. Edmunds only saw 13 snaps on offense with NO back in 2017 (all in their 47-10 blowout win at Buffalo) but ran 9 times for 48 yards, including a 41-yard TD. He also logged 286 snaps on special teams that year, 2nd-most on the team," wrote John Sigler.

It'll be interesting to see whether or not Edmunds winds up on Pittsburgh's practice squad soon.

The Steelers, meanwhile, begin training camp this week.