NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Unfortunate Injury News

Roughly two weeks ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed former Ohio State running back Master Teague. On Tuesday, he unfortunately suffered an injury during practice.

According to multiple reports, Teague suffered an injury during an 11-on-11 period. He was eventually carted off the field.

This is tough news for Teague, who is fighting for a spot on Pittsburgh's 53-man roster.

Of course, Steelers fans feel really bad for Teague. If he suffered a long-term injury, any hope of him making the roster will be gone.

Teague has been enjoying his time in the Steel City this offseason.

"I'm blessed to be out there," Teague told CBS Sports. "Just looking to improve day-by-day and see what more I can do to contribute to the team. It's been a blessing, for sure."

Hopefully, Teague avoided a major injury during this Tuesday's practice.