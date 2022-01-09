NFL World Reacts To T.J. Watt Tying Michael Strahan

Steelers all-pro pass rusher T.J. Watt has officially tied the all-time single-season sack record set by Michael Strahan in 2001.

Watt sacked Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley late in the second half to officially tie the record at 22.5. It helped the Steelers force the Ravens into a field goal to tie the game at three going into halftime.

T.J. Watt ties Michael Strahan’s NFL single-season sack record 🙌 (via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/wSjeOItdrj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 9, 2022

It looked like Watt was going to have the record in the first quarter, but it was ruled as a fumble after he hit Tyler Huntley.

The NFL world is nothing but happy for Watt as he did this in just 15 games this season.

TJ Watt tied the sack record and then got a knee to the sack (via @THEChrisMack) pic.twitter.com/z8rUxxuRov — Pickswise (@Pickswise) January 9, 2022

"T.J. WATT…NFL HISTORY!" He has tied the single-season sack record with 22.5 sacks.pic.twitter.com/wO2Bkm39c2

(via @NFL) — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 9, 2022

Now TJ Watt has officially tied the NFL record with 22.5 sacks this season pic.twitter.com/zPbofYppFv — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) January 9, 2022

TJ watt just tied Strahan. Has one more half to get a half-sack to break the record. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) January 9, 2022

And TJ Watt ties Michael Strahan’s sack record with 22.5. He did it in his 14th game of the season pic.twitter.com/r5VL5VnZeB — trey wingo (@wingoz) January 9, 2022

There's the record. Can't take that one away from him. TJ Watt now ties Michael Strahan's official single-season sack record with 22.5 sacks on the season. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) January 9, 2022

Got the All-Time NFL Sack Record on one play, got kneed in the nuts on the next play. Life comes at ya fast @_TJWatt 😂😂 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 9, 2022

TJ Watt ties the NFL sack record. A couple plays later, Huntley knees him in the nuts. pic.twitter.com/vYvaqrIQlS — Josh Katzowitz (@joshkatzowitz) January 9, 2022

The Steelers still have a shot at the playoffs especially if they can win and the Jaguars hold on in the second half.

If both were to happen, all the Steelers would need to get in is for the Chargers-Raiders game to not end in a tie.

You can see the second half on CBS.