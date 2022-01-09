The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To T.J. Watt Tying Michael Strahan

Steelers star T.J. Watt on Sunday.PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 08: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates sacking Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears during the second half of their game at Heinz Field on November 08, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Steelers all-pro pass rusher T.J. Watt has officially tied the all-time single-season sack record set by Michael Strahan in 2001.

Watt sacked Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley late in the second half to officially tie the record at 22.5. It helped the Steelers force the Ravens into a field goal to tie the game at three going into halftime.

It looked like Watt was going to have the record in the first quarter, but it was ruled as a fumble after he hit Tyler Huntley.

The NFL world is nothing but happy for Watt as he did this in just 15 games this season.

The Steelers still have a shot at the playoffs especially if they can win and the Jaguars hold on in the second half.

If both were to happen, all the Steelers would need to get in is for the Chargers-Raiders game to not end in a tie.

You can see the second half on CBS.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.