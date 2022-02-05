NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw’s Honest Admission

Earlier this week, legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw lamented one aspect of his football career.

Despite winning four Super Bowls, Bradshaw doesn’t feel like he gets the recognition he deserves. The NFL Hall of Famer thinks he deserves to be among the all-time greats like Tom Brady and Joe Montana.

“If there’s one thing in my life I do wish I had,” Bradshaw explained. “And I’ll say this… I wish I was loved and respected… And I understand, I know I don’t deserve this, I just wish I had it. Like [Tom] Brady, and like Peyton [Manning], Roger Staubach. But when I sit back in my life as a football player, I never had that kind of respect,” Bradshaw continued. “And I wish I did. I really do wish I did.”

His comments sparked an interesting debate on social media. Some think he’s right and that he should be mentioned among the all-time greats after winning four Super Bowl rings.

“A 4-0 record in the SB does deserve more respect. Bradshaw was the first,” one fan said.

A 4-0 record in the SB does deserve more respect. Bradshaw was the first. https://t.co/enlPNlNsPr — Raiders History (@Oaklraiders1976) February 5, 2022

“The real TB12 PITTSBURGH RESPECTS YOU GOAT!” another fan said.

The real TB12 PITTSBURGH RESPECTS YOU GOAT! https://t.co/kyYAgke9eT — G93AP (@smoke_dopEst93) February 5, 2022

However, there are other fans who think he doesn’t have the stats to back up his claim as one of the greats.

“Terry Bradshaw is statistically the worst QB in the HOF and it’s not close,” another fan said.

Terry Bradshaw is statistically the worst QB in the HOF and it's not close https://t.co/SqYv3R2lPK — Payton Kline (@SportsByPayton) February 4, 2022

Bradshaw is a college football and NFL Hall of Famer. That might have to be enough for him, though.

In the end, he did what he was supposed to do: win.