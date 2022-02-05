The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw’s Honest Admission

A closeup of Terry Bradshaw.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Commenter Terry Bradshaw looks on prior to the NFC Championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw lamented one aspect of his football career.

Despite winning four Super Bowls, Bradshaw doesn’t feel like he gets the recognition he deserves. The NFL Hall of Famer thinks he deserves to be among the all-time greats like Tom Brady and Joe Montana.

“If there’s one thing in my life I do wish I had,” Bradshaw explained. “And I’ll say this… I wish I was loved and respected… And I understand, I know I don’t deserve this, I just wish I had it. Like [Tom] Brady, and like Peyton [Manning], Roger Staubach. But when I sit back in my life as a football player, I never had that kind of respect,” Bradshaw continued. “And I wish I did. I really do wish I did.”

His comments sparked an interesting debate on social media. Some think he’s right and that he should be mentioned among the all-time greats after winning four Super Bowl rings.

“A 4-0 record in the SB does deserve more respect. Bradshaw was the first,” one fan said.

“The real TB12 PITTSBURGH RESPECTS YOU GOAT!” another fan said.

However, there are other fans who think he doesn’t have the stats to back up his claim as one of the greats.

“Terry Bradshaw is statistically the worst QB in the HOF and it’s not close,” another fan said.

Bradshaw is a college football and NFL Hall of Famer. That might have to be enough for him, though.

In the end, he did what he was supposed to do: win.

