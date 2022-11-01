NFL World Reacts To The Chase Claypool Trade News

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 07: Chase Claypool #11 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts following a play during the second quarter of their game against the Washington Football Team at Heinz Field on December 07, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The trades have begun on the NFL's deadline day, with wide receiver Chase Claypool the latest to be moved.

The Chicago Bears acquired Claypool, who still has a year-and-a-half left on his rookie deal, in exchange for a second-round pick.

The consensus opinion from the NFL media is that this move was made because Chicago wants to provide help for second-year quarterback Justin Fields.

"Justin Fields has a receiver we can name!" said Raiders beat writer Tashan Reed.

"This feels like an 'okay we believe in Justin Fields' trade," said ESPN's Mina Kimes.

"Hollly Efffffff!!! TELL ME THAT POLES DOESNT BELIEVE IN JUSTIN FIELDS," said NFL content creator Max Markham.

"They've been trying to add WRs with size to play opposite Mooney since free agency started in March, added NFL insider Adam Caplan. "Claypool gives them that for sure. On 3rd-yesr of 4-year rookie deal."

"Dunno if I rate Chase Claypool that highly but hard to knock the Bears for trying something at WR. def an upgrade for them," said Football Outsiders Derrik Klassen, who did say he though a second-round pick was "a lot" for Claypool.

A second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Claypool played in 39 games and made 27 starts for the Steelers. He recorded 153 receptions for 2,044 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The Bears' receiving corps is exceptionally thin, so Claypool will be counted on to have an immediate impact in Chicago.