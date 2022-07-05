NFL World Reacts To The Diontae Johnson Contract Rumor

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 22: Diontae Johnson #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers carries the ball as Joe Schobert #47 of the Jacksonville Jaguars defends during the first half at TIAA Bank Field on November 22, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Through his first three NFL seasons, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson has increased his production each year.

Heading into a contract year, Johnson is coming off a campaign in which he set career-highs in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

Despite all this, the Steelers are reportedly reluctant to offer him the mega-money he is seeking.

A new report indicates Pittsburgh is not willing to offer Johnson a deal worth $20 million or more annually. If their stance doesn't change, we could see Johnson enter free agency next offseason, or be traded by the Steelers during this season if things start to go South for the team.

The Steelers have a history of finding quality wideout production and replacing players at the position, so it's conceivable that they really would be willing to let Diontae walk.

Of course, if the former third-round pick turns in a big year and displays some more consistency, it's possible that the Steelers will change their minds and pay Johnson what he wants.