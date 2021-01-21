NFL World Reacts To The Hue Jackson Interview News

Hue Jackson’s coaching career took a hit due to his shortcomings with the Cleveland Browns, no one can deny that. However, the 55-year-old coach might have a path to redemption.

According to ESPN insider Dianna Russini, the Pittsburgh Steelers interviewed Jackson for their offensive coordinator position earlier this week.

Jackson has ample experience in the AFC North, spending time with the Bengals and Browns. If he did land this gig with the Steelers, he’d have a chance to compete against both of his former employers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers interviewed former Browns Head Coach Hue Jackson earlier this week for the offensive coordinator position per a league source. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) January 21, 2021

This isn’t the only major news involving the Steelers to break this afternoon.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that Dwayne Haskins will visit the Steelers this afternoon. He was cut by the Washington Football Team in December.

Even though Haskins and Jackson deserve second chances in the NFL, there are a lot of Pittsburgh fans who would prefer to steer clear of them.

Steelers fans when seeing Haskins and Hue Jackson being mentioned with the steelers pic.twitter.com/Mwu9DWsRJ0 — Nick (@Nick_8643) January 21, 2021

The only thing better would be if Hue Jackson signs his contract on 1-31. https://t.co/2TDv28hjyL — McNeil (@Reflog_18) January 21, 2021

Put all the fan reactions to the side for a second, both moves would provide some upside.

Jackson only won three games during his stint as the head coach of the Browns, but has proven in the past that he thrives as an offensive coordinator. As for Haskins, he would give the Steelers a young signal-caller behind Ben Roethlisberger.

After seeing how this season ended for Pittsburgh, it’s important the front office finds a way to revamp its offensive personnel. Whether that means Jackson will become the team’s next offensive coordinator has yet to be seen.