NFL World Reacts To The Mason Rudolph Trade Rumor

CLEVELAND, OHIO - JANUARY 03: Mason Rudolph #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts after an incomplete pass on a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

It seems like at this point that Mason Rudolph's path to further playing time in Pittsburgh is blocked.

Mitchell Trubisky is the Steelers' likely starter, and rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett is making a move up the depth chart. That leaves Rudolph as the odd man out.

Rudolph is likely to find another home if and when he is released, but a rumor floating around on Monday indicates an NFC team is considering trading for the onetime third-round pick.

"A former NFL GM told me thinks Mason Rudolph could be traded to the Lions by the end of the week," tweeted 93.7's Andrew Fillipponi.

Fans immediately began debating the validity of this information and whether such a move would be worth it for the Lions.

Let's say for a second that Fillipponi's source is legit and the Lions are looking at Rudolph. We tend to think it could be a worthwhile move, but, like some fans said above, the asking price would need to be quite low.

Rudolph is an upgrade over Tim Boyle and David Blough, Detroit's current reserve quarterbacks, but not so much so that he's worth investing a lot of trade capital in.

A Day 3 pick seems like a logical price tag for the 27-year-old signal caller.