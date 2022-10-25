NFL World Reacts To The Mike Tomlin Decision News

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 18: Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin watches warm ups before a game against the New England Patriots at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Joe Sargent/Getty Images

This season has not started off on the right foot for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They're averaging just 15.3 points per game.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has said that he'd be open to making changes to his offense if he believes it would help the team. And yet, he hasn't done anything yet.

When asked why a change hasn't been made to the offense, Tomlin told reporters, "Because I don't feel like I'm there."

Unsurprisingly, Steelers fans are upset by this comment.

"Bye week. Matt Canada has Eagles game in him, and he’s off," one fan said.

Another fan tweeted, "7 games. 9 offensive TDs. But he’s not there yet. What a stubborn fool."

"I can't, I just can't," a third fan wrote.

Things won't get easier for the Steelers. They'll face the Eagles this Sunday in Philadelphia.

Perhaps the Steelers will make a change during their bye week. That would give them ample time to get ready for their Nov. 13 showdown with the Saints.