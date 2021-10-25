The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Mike Tomlin Speculation

Mike Tomlin wearing a Steelers hat in Pittsburgh.PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the sidelines in the second quarter during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field on December 31, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Buckle up, Steelers fans. One of the biggest jobs in college football could be Mike Tomlin’s for the taking this coming off-season.

During an interview with Dan Patrick on Monday morning, Carson Palmer dropped a significant nugget regarding USC’s coaching search: the Trojans are reportedly interested in Tomlin.

The Steelers head coach has been in Pittsburgh since 2007. It’s not crazy to consider he might want out after this season considering Ben Roethlisberger might end up retiring in 2022 and the Steelers as a whole are on a downward trajectory.

Palmer told Patrick on Monday morning that Tomlin is in the mix for USC’s head coach discussion.

“You’ve got Penn State, you’ve got Iowa State, you’ve got Cincinnati,” Palmer said regarding potential candidates for the USC job. “You’ve got a wild card like Mike Tomlin.”

When Patrick pressed Palmer on the Tomlin mention, Palmer clearly regretted dropping some inside information.

“Is that the first you’ve heard of that?,” Palmer asked.

“Yes,” Patrick responded.

“Uh oh,” Palmer continued.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard a major NFL head coach mentioned for a major college football job.

Still, it’d be pretty shocking to see Mike Tomlin leave the Steelers for USC.

Mike Tomlin would probably pick LSU over USC in the event he does leave Pittsburgh after the 2021-22 season. The Tigers have much more to offer than the Trojans at this point. But it’s still highly unlikely Tomlin leaves the Steelers. Why would he?

At least USC is going all in on its coaching search. ‘A’ for effort, right?

