NFL World Reacts To The Steelers Uniform Announcement

The Pittsburgh Steelers are honoring one of the greatest moments in franchise history this weekend.

When the Steelers host the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night, Pittsburgh will wear throwback uniforms with commemorative patches on them honoring the 50th anniversary of the "Immaculate Reception."

Included on the patch is a likeness of Franco Harris bending over to scoop up the deflected pass.

These uniforms and the patches might bring back bad memories for older Raiders fans, but Steelers fans certainly love them.

"Throwback helmets with grey face masks would make this the best ever throwback uniform," one said on Twitter.

"These need to be primary unis no questions asked," added another.

"Best unis in the NFL right there," said Steelers Wire's Curt Popejoy.

"Looks like I need a couple more throwback jerseys," chimed in a fourth fan.

The Steelers and Raiders will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET Saturday night in sub-freezing temperatures in the Steel City.

