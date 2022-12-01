NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Najee Harris Update

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 11: Running back Najee Harris #22 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs the ball during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

For the second day in a row, Steelers running back Najee Harris was not present at practice.

Harris suffered an abdominal injury on Monday night against the Colts. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said it's not considered a major injury.

If Harris is unable to play this Sunday against the Falcons, and all signs are pointing in that direction at the moment, the Steelers could utilize Anthony McFarland, Benny Snell and Jaylen Warren at running back.

Since there's no clear-cut favorite to replace Harris, fantasy football owners are scrambling to figure out how they want to manage their lineups.

"Losing record. No need to push Harris out there," one fan said. "Expect Warren and Snell to be out there."

"Go pick up Jaylen Warren," a second fan tweeted.

"Snell RB1 for the week against my Falcons," another fan wrote.

McFarland and Snell combined for 92 rushing yards in Week 12. Warren, meanwhile, didn't play due to a hamstring injury.

The Steelers will most likely use a running back-by-committee approach this Sunday.