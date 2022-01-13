NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s T.J. Watt News

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt finished the regular season with 22.5 sacks, tying the single-season sack record.

The Steelers were hopeful that Watt would finish as the lone record holder because he took down Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley on a broken play. On Wednesday, the NFL released its ruling on that play.

It turns out Watt won’t be credited with an additional sack because it was an “aborted play.” This means Strahan won’t have to worry about his record being broken this year.

Judging by some responses on Twitter, there are a lot of fans who believe Watt should’ve been credited with an additional sack because the Ravens were trying to pass on the “aborted play.” It’s also worth noting that Strahan originally set the record because Brett Favre gave himself up.

One fan said, “Ravens score-keeping shenanigans pay off. Strahan’s record breaker was also an ‘aborted play.'”

Ravens score keeping shenanigans pay off. Strahans record breaker was also an “aborted play” https://t.co/YRkllmYY4C — Eric 👨🏻‍💻 (@emanatee) January 12, 2022

“Good,” another fan said. “That was the weakest ‘sack’ in history besides the one Favre gave Strahan.”

Good. That was the weakest “sack” in history besides the one Favre gave Strahan https://t.co/Cyo9uVhSRb — OsRavensWiz (@jopo12191) January 12, 2022

Some fans are going to credit Watt with the sack, albeit that doesn’t change the record books.

Strahans record doesn’t even count so I’m giving it to TJ https://t.co/zrtC5ZMYgy — Lucas (@NotMikeTolbert) January 12, 2022

Watt could use the NFL’s ruling on this play as motivation for the playoffs.

The Steelers are going to need Watt at their best if they want to upset the Chiefs on Sunday.