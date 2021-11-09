NFL World Reacts To What Mike Tomlin Said On Tuesday

An egregious taunting call overshadowed what was a thrilling game between the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night.

Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh was called for taunting after he sacked Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for a seven-yard loss on third down.

On Tuesday, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin shared his thoughts on the abundance of taunting flags this season. He appears to be on board with the NFL’s current point of emphasis.

“We’re just trying to clean our game up,” Tomlin said. “We understand that people playing it at a lower level watch us and often mimic us and how we conduct ourselves.”

That comment from Tomlin isn’t sitting well with NFL analysts and fans right now.

“I don’t understand how they don’t see this has gone way too far,” NFL reporter Dov Kleiman said. “It’s being overly-officiated and it literally costing teams points and wins. The taunting rule is making the game much worse.”

“Clean up what?! Nah Mike T,” ESPN analyst Damien Woody tweeted.

“I get his stance as a head coach, but to have games determined by a glance at a bench or a finger wag when they lunge at each others’ heads for a living is so silly to me,” an NFL fan tweeted.

“I did not have ‘Double Down that the Taunting rule is actually GOOD’ on my bingo card today,” another fan tweeted.

“This is so corny,” one fan replied. “Clean ur game up. Not one fan gives a damn about players talking or dancing def not looking at their opponent in a menacing way.”

Tomlin is a member of the NFL Competition Committee, so it makes sense for him to side with the rulebook.

If the Steelers were on the wrong side of Monday night’s incident, it would’ve been interesting to see if Tomlin’s stance on this subject would have changed.