NFL World Reacts To What TJ Watt Is Doing This Season

T.J. Watt is having a historic season, and fans are finally starting to take notice.

Watt recorded his 16th sack of the 2021-22 season. That ties a Pittsburgh Steelers record, also held by the legendary James Harrison. It’s also two more than any other player in the NFL this year.

Watt is wrecking havoc and putting up memorable numbers. It’s also worth mentioning he has 16 sacks and missed two games this season.

Take a look at what the NFL world is saying about T.J. Watt this season.

Missed 2.5 games this year and STILL leading the league in sacks by 2 whole sacks. Talk to ‘em @_TJWatt!!!!! #DPOY — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 6, 2021

TJ Watt is gonna be in that Steelers ring of fame!! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) December 5, 2021

Most sacks by a Steeler, first eight seasons. 1. TJ Watt: 65.5

2. Jason Gildon: 62.0

3. Joey Porter: 60 TJ Watt is in his FIFTH season. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 6, 2021

.@_TJWatt (16.0) is now tied with James Harrison for most sacks in a single season in #SteelersHistory. He has two more sacks than anyone else in the NFL. He also didn't play in two games. #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/nko1LByjLX — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 6, 2021

Players to record 13 sacks in four consecutive seasons since 1982: TJ Watt

Reggie White x2#HereWeGo | #NFL pic.twitter.com/2yZmCgK2k8 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 5, 2021

Just a reminder that Tj Watt is the best defender in football.#HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/qCFmyj3NRY — Ock ➐ (@OcksWRLD) December 6, 2021

TJ Watt means so much to this team He’s truly an elite player — Michael Beck (@MichaelBeck56) December 5, 2021

Five years from now, we may look back and realize T.J. Watt’s 2021 performance was nothing short of legendary.

Watt was a force to be reckoned with against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night. He impacted Lamar Jackson’s throw, that fell incomplete, when the Ravens attempted a two-point conversion to win the game.

Watt discussed the play after the game.

“Just came off the edge, unblocked, so I knew I couldn’t rush full speed ’cause a guy like that can pump-fake you,” Watt said, via SI.com. “So I was just trying to keep my feet on the ground as best as I could. I started to see his arm pull back like he was going to throw it. And so I tried to get my hands up to affect the angle as best as I possibly could.”

T.J. Watt is easily the best defensive player in football this season. He deserves all the recognition.

Watt and the Steelers battle the Minnesota Vikings this Thursday.