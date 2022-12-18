NFL World Shocked By Steelers' Drive On Sunday Afternoon

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 18: Mitch Trubisky #10 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the second half in the game against the New England Patriots at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had problems scoring throughout the 2022 season, but their offense has generated three touchdowns so far today.

Pittsburgh's last score has raised some eyebrows. Not because of how it happened--on a one-yard TD run by Mitchell Trubisky--but because it came at the conclusion of a 21-play, 91-yard drive that took nearly 12 minutes off the game clock.

The Steelers now lead the Carolina Panthers 21-7.

"Army and Navy are smiling so hard right now," one fan tweeted in response to Pittsburgh's touchdown march.

"Holy Service Academy football, Batman," another added.

"This is gross," said another.

"Some people may be happy about this but this just shows we have no explosive plays in our offense," an unsatisfied Pittsburgh fan chimed in.

"I miss the explosive plays but points are points," echoed another Steelers fan.

Hey, the Steelers are far from an offensive juggernaut, but they are in position to move to 6-8 and win their fourth game in the last six tries.