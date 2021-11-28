NFL World Stunned By Steelers’ Performance On Sunday

The Pittsburgh Steelers nearly pulled off a remarkable second-half comeback last weekend against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football. Exactly seven days later, the AFC North club found itself in a even worse situation against one of their division rivals.

The Steelers looked completely outmatched in the first half of Sunday’s contest against the Bengals. Pittsburgh had fallen into a 31-3 hole by the time the halftime whistle finally sounded, making for a nearly insurmountable deficit.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was at least partly to blame for the Steelers dismal performance on Sunday. The 39-year-old threw two interceptions in the first half, one of which was returned for a touchdown and the other that led directly to a Cincinnati field goal.

However, Pittsburgh’s defense also deserved a large portion of the blame for the massive halftime deficit. The unit had held nine of its ten opponents under 30 points this season, but ceded 31 points in the first half to the Bengals. For the second week in a row, Mike Tomlin’s defense couldn’t seem to stop anything and allowed Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon to rack up 117 rushing yards and a touchdown in the first two quarters.

NFL Twitter was filled with reactions to the Steelers’ awful performance on Sunday. Fans and media members alike tore apart Pittsburgh for its effort and wondered if this was the breaking point for the team’s playoff hopes.

The Bengals are ALL OVER the Steelers 😳 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/wRZjbVHxn7 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 28, 2021

Bengals running the Steelers out of the stadium. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) November 28, 2021

Bengals Mixon already over 100 rush yards

Burrow has more TD than incompletions

4 scores on 4 drives. Steelers getting stomped. — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) November 28, 2021

Who will the Steelers' QB be next year? Also who will it be next week? — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 28, 2021

There's no excuse for Ben Roethlisberger on that INT. Not a wrong route, not a miscommunication, just a joke of a pass. As bad as the defense has been, he was at least not supposed to bury them. He has today. #Steelers — Christopher Carter (@CarterCritiques) November 28, 2021

Stick a fork in the #Steelers season. — SteelerNation (@SteeIerNation) November 28, 2021

Me wondering why I bet on the Steelers pic.twitter.com/xOZEFCZYBs — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) November 28, 2021

Steelers defense this season… pic.twitter.com/Chb2yuwQeO — Pittsburgh Dad (@Pittsburgh_Dad) November 28, 2021

Now, THIS is quitting, Tyler Boyd #Steelers — Steelers Depot 🦃 (@Steelersdepot) November 28, 2021

Since Tuesday, Mike Tomlin candidly discussed how big of a week that was. Players said that, no one hid from that fact, and they were all right. And Pittsburgh comes out as flat as they ever have. Embarrassing. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 28, 2021

Sunday’s performance obviously wasn’t pretty and the Steelers are well on their way to a 5-5-1 record, but the year isn’t completely over for Tomlin and his team. Even with a loss to the Bengals, Pittsburgh will still be right in the mix for a Wild Card playoff spot in the AFC.

That being said, after Sunday’s showing, fans won’t have much faith in the Steelers to turn things around. Tomlin will need to make quite a few adjustments this upcoming week if Pittsburgh wants right the ship during its final six games.