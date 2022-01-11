NFL World Surprised By Mike Tomlin’s Honest Admission

While many Pittsburgh Steelers fans stayed up to see the conclusion of Sunday night’s Raiders-Chargers game, Mike Tomlin claims he did not.

Tomlin told reporters he “dozed off” before Las Vegas wrapped up a 35-32 win on a field goal as time expired in overtime. If the game had ended in a tie, both teams would have gotten in the playoffs as the Steelers would have been left out.

Even with that at stake, Tomlin says he not only didn’t make it through overtime, but fell asleep before the Chargers rallied late in the fourth quarter to force the extra session. He even admitted it was “probably a good thing” he didn’t force himself to stay up.

The reaction to these comments from around the NFL world indicate there are some people who think Tomlin is lying, while others think it’s incredibly relatable that he chose sleep over burning the midnight oil watching the game.

We have no way of knowing for sure if Tomlin is telling the truth or not, but if there is probably one coach in the league who would be able to calmly fall asleep in that situation, it is the longtime Steelers head man.

Pittsburgh earned the final wild card spot in the AFC by virtue of its win over Baltimore, coupled with the Indianapolis’ Colts shocking loss to Jacksonville and the Raiders’ thrilling win over the Chargers.

The Steelers will meet the Kansas City Chiefs in the first round of the playoffs on Sunday.