Paige Spiranac Has Blunt Comment On Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger

It’s been a rough day for Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pittsburgh, which has lost three straight games after beginning the season at 11-0, is on the verge of a fourth consecutive loss.

The Steelers are trailing the Indianapolis Colts, 24-7, late in the third quarter. Big Ben and the Pittsburgh offense is having a brutal day.

Roethlisberger is currently 16 for 28 for 172 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions.

“Can’t believe the Steelers are this bad. 56yds in the first half. Should be getting shut out. Defense is still statistically top 2 but tough to keep getting stops when offense provides nothing,” The Ringer’s Ryen Russillo wrote.

Roethlisberger is facing heavy scrutiny across social media.

Paige Spiranac, who’s known mostly for her golf takes, joined in on the criticism parade later on Sunday afternoon.

“Big Ben missing one key aspect of being a QB and that’s being able to throw a football,” she tweeted.

Spiranac added that she’s “allowed” to say this.

“I’m a Steelers fan. I’m allowed to say this,” she wrote.

It’s harsh, but fair.

The Steelers aren’t going to make any quarterback changes this season, but Pittsburgh will have a decision to make in 2021.