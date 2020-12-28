Paige Spiranac Takes Back What She Said About Ben Roethlisberger

A lot of Pittsburgh Steelers fans did 180s on Ben Roethlisberger during Sunday afternoon’s game in Indianapolis.

The Steelers quarterback had a dismal first half against the Colts on Sunday, leading some to call for a quarterback change.

Pittsburgh then rallied in the second half for a huge, AFC North-clinching victory. Roethlisberger was a a big part of that comeback, as he finished the game with a massive stat line.

Big Ben finished with 342 passing yards and 3 touchdowns on 34 of 49 passing. He had one of the best second half performances of his NFL career.

Steelers fans – including popular golf social media personality Paige Spiranac – had to take back their first half comments.

“Big Ben missing one key aspect of being a QB and that’s being able to throw a football,” Spiranac tweeted in the first half. “I’m a Steelers fan. I’m allowed to say this.”

Spiranac then had to take it back.

I take it back https://t.co/EowrQW369h — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) December 27, 2020

Hey, sports fans are allowed to be irrational and overdramatic.

The Steelers are now set to take on the Browns in Week 17. Pittsburgh has already clinched the AFC North, but Cleveland needs to win to make the playoffs.