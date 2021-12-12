Paige Spiranac Reveals Who She Wants Steelers To Draft

The Ben Roethlisberger era is probably coming to an end in Pittsburgh, and Paige Spiranac already knows who she wants the Steelers’ next quarterback to be.

Spiranac has seemingly been ready to replace Big Ben for a little while now. During Pittsburgh’s Thursday night loss to the Minnesota Vikings, she advocated for one college star to be his successor.

“Can we just draft Kenny Pickett already?” Spiranac asked on Twitter.

Can they just draft Kenny Pickett already — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) December 10, 2021

Pickett is the star quarterback at the University of Pittsburgh. He finished third place in the Heisman Trophy voting this season and would be supported from day one with the Steelers as a “hometown hero” of sorts.

Of course, that’s only if Pittsburgh takes him. Currently, the Steelers have the No. 15 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Depending on how the draft process plays out, that might be too late to have a shot at Pickett, if the Steelers are even interested.