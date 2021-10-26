Paige Spiranac’s Tweet About Mike Tomlin Is Going Viral

Over the weekend, longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin saw his name pop up as a potential head coaching replacement for Clay Helton at USC.

On Tuesday afternoon, Tomlin addressed the speculation. The Steelers coach made it abundantly clear he wouldn’t be leaving Pittsburgh for the collegiate level – no matter how much the check is worth.

“I don’t have time for that speculation,” Tomin said. “That’s a joke to me. I’ve of one of the best job in all of professional sport. Why would I have any interest in coaching college football? Never say never, but never. There’s not a booster with a big enough blank check.”

The football world loved what he had to say. That includes Steelers fan and golf analyst Paige Spiranac, who used part of Tomlin’s press conference for a social media post of her own.

“Never say never, but never,” Tomlin can be heard saying in the video. The caption of the post reads, “When people ask me when I’ll stop posting cleavage pics.”

When people ask me when I’ll stop posting cleavage pics pic.twitter.com/RDttGCro6m — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) October 26, 2021

There’s a reason Paige Spiranac has the largest social media audience for a golfer (or former golfer). Yes, she has even more followers on Instagram than Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy or Rickie Fowler.

That audience won’t be leaving any time soon.