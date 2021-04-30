Photo: Ben Roethlisberger Sign Goes Viral At NFL Draft

Aaron Rodgers, Trevor Lawrence and Jimmy Garoppolo aren’t the only big name quarterbacks getting buzz tonight. Ben Roethlisberger has suddenly been trending online right as NFL Draft coverage has gotten underway.

The good news for Pittsburgh Steelers is that it’s nothing of any consequence to the team for the coming season. But it is something that they’d probably rather not see brought up again in public again.

During NFL Network’s coverage of the NFL Draft, the camera panned over to analyst Kurt Warner. But directly behind the Hall of Fame quarterback was a fan with a sign reading “Big Ben 4 Prison.”

The sign is obviously in reference to the assault allegations that were made against Roethlisberger several years ago. Roethlisberger was never charged with any crimes but settled civil cases related to the allegations out of court.

But that hasn’t stopped a number of people who are still angry at Roethlisberger from enjoying the sights.

“Big Ben 4 Prison” is now trending on Twitter with hundreds of people joking about and praising the sign.

There’s a “BIG BEN 4 PRISON” sign in the crowd behind the NFL draft coverage and I am laughing so hard #steelers pic.twitter.com/c6EKbvXLfo — rev. avery (@tartabasura) April 30, 2021

Person with the Big Ben 4 Prison sign is the hero we need and deserve. — Allen Wallace (@allenwallace) April 30, 2021

Ben Roethlisberger didn’t exactly get off scot free by the NFL, though. He was initially suspended by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for violating the personal conduct policy. That suspension was later reduced to four games.

But it’s clear that many people will never get over or forgive Roethlisberger for what he allegedly did. And that’s perfectly fine and within their right to do so.