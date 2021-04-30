The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Photo: Ben Roethlisberger Sign Goes Viral At NFL Draft

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on Sunday Night Football.ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 13: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers enters the field before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers, Trevor Lawrence and Jimmy Garoppolo aren’t the only big name quarterbacks getting buzz tonight. Ben Roethlisberger has suddenly been trending online right as NFL Draft coverage has gotten underway.

The good news for Pittsburgh Steelers is that it’s nothing of any consequence to the team for the coming season. But it is something that they’d probably rather not see brought up again in public again.

During NFL Network’s coverage of the NFL Draft, the camera panned over to analyst Kurt Warner. But directly behind the Hall of Fame quarterback was a fan with a sign reading “Big Ben 4 Prison.”

The sign is obviously in reference to the assault allegations that were made against Roethlisberger several years ago. Roethlisberger was never charged with any crimes but settled civil cases related to the allegations out of court.

But that hasn’t stopped a number of people who are still angry at Roethlisberger from enjoying the sights.

“Big Ben 4 Prison” is now trending on Twitter with hundreds of people joking about and praising the sign.

Ben Roethlisberger didn’t exactly get off scot free by the NFL, though. He was initially suspended by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for violating the personal conduct policy. That suspension was later reduced to four games.

But it’s clear that many people will never get over or forgive Roethlisberger for what he allegedly did. And that’s perfectly fine and within their right to do so.


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.