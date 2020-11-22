Photo: Fan At Today’s Jaguars-Steelers Game Is Going Viral

The Pittsburgh Steelers are having their way against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon.

Pittsburgh, the NFL’s lone undefeated team, is crushing Jacksonville. The Steelers are leading the Jaguars, 27-3, late in the fourth quarter.

While the game is in Jacksonville, there are still some Pittsburgh fans in attendance. One fan is going viral on social media.

This guy appears to be having quite a time:

While crushing the Jaguars is nothing to brag about this season, it’s an important win for the Steelers. Jacksonville has had Pittsburgh’s number in recent seasons.

Ben Roethlisberger admitted this heading into today’s game.

“The last 10 games against them hasn’t been good at all,” Roethlisberger said, via the team’s website. “Extra motivation or whatever you want to call it. We are not taking these guys lightly at all. They have had our number. I know we won the last one barely. I know it’s a different team. You have to understand this game, this group, these two teams, it’s complete focus.”

Roethlisberger’s had a solid game against Jacksonville on Sunday. The Steelers quarterback has thrown for 267 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

The Steelers will improve to 10-0 on the season with a win today.