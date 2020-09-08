The Spun

Photo: Mike Tomlin Unveils New Look Ahead Of The NFL Season

A closeup of Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.

Heading into Year 14 as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mike Tomlin debuted a new look during his Zoom session with reporters today.

While Tomlin’s trademark facial hair was still on display, his hair was not. The 48-year-old coach is rocking a bald head to start the year, though his lineup still appears to be intact.

Aditi Kinkhabwala of the NFL Network snapped a screenshot which she posted on Twitter.

While Tomlin may be going with a fresh look for himself, he no doubt wants to return his team to the success they had prior to the last two seasons. Pittsburgh has missed the postseason in consecutive years for just the second time under Tomlin.

From 2014-17 though, the Steelers averaged more than 11 wins per season, won three AFC North titles and reached one conference title game. There is hope they can get back to that level in 2020 with the return of Ben Roethlisberger from injury.

Big Ben, Tomlin and the Steelers open up the new season in six days on the road against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.


