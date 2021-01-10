Photos: Heinz Field Has Special Look For Tonight’s Game

After a two-year postseason absence, the Pittsburgh Steelers are making their return to the playoffs against the rival Cleveland Browns tonight. And for the occasion, the team has given Heinz Field a special look.

Yesterday the Steelers took to Twitter and revealed how they’ve decorated the stadium for the game. In the photos, they show that a massive Terrible Towel that filled up an entire section of the endzone seating has been put in place.

Fans are not permitted to attend the playoff game. Orders from the state of Pennsylvania prohibit the stadium from having more than 2,500 people in the stadium.

“We are disappointed we will not be able to host our season ticket holders and other fans at Heinz Field on Sunday night against the Cleveland Browns in our AFC Wild Card Game,” a team spokesman said last week. “We were hoping to receive approval to host fans for the playoffs at a capacity similar to our games in October and November, but unfortunately the state’s orders will only permit 2,500 total people in the building, including players, coaches and staff.”

The Buffalo Bills were able to have some fans in attendance for their playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts. But the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Football Team were significantly more limited.

Heinz Field was able to seat up to 5,500 people during October and November of the regular season. The building always comes alive during the playoffs.

That won’t be the case this year unfortunately.

Will the lack of fans at Heinz Field have an impact on the game’s outcome?

The Steelers-Browns game will be played at 8:15 p.m. EST and will air on NBC.