Photos: Meet The Fiancee Of Steelers Rookie Kenny Pickett

Kenny Pickett, the only quarterback selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, is now in for his NFL debut.

Pickett replaced Mitch Trubisky at quarterback to start the second half against the New York Jets. Trubisky was ineffective in the first two quarters as the Steelers fell behind 10-6.

Pickett's debut is being watched intently in the Steel City, and you can bet one person who is excited is his fiancée, Amy Paternoster.

Paternoster, a former collegiate soccer player at Princeton, and Pickett have been together for a while. During the offseason, the former University of Pittsburgh QB proposed to his longtime girlfriend.

Paternoster has a strong social media following, with over 27,000 followers on Instagram. She's been vocal about her support of the Steelers and her fiancé over the last several months.

Unfortunately for Pickett and his fiancée, the rookie QB was intercepted on his first career pass this afternoon.

We'll see if he can bounce back in a low-scoring affair against the Jets.