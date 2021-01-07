Steelers Activate 2 Players In Time For Browns Game

After losing to the Cleveland Browns in Week 17 with a number of key players sitting out, the Pittsburgh Steelers are getting a lift for their first round rematch with their AFC North rival. Tight end Eric Ebron and linebacker Cassius Marsh are rejoining the team, after being activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Ebron has been an important red zone target for Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers this year. He has 56 receptions for 558 yards and five touchdowns on the season. Marsh is a reserve player on defense, with 14 tackles and a forced fumble this year.

Cleveland picked up the Wild Card berth with last week’s win, but it had to really grind it out against many Steelers second-stringers, 24-22. Mason Rudolph got the start for Roethlisberger, most notably.

He put up more prolific numbers than Browns starter Baker Mayfield, throwing for 315 yards and two touchdowns. Mayfield had 196 and a score, but the Browns leaned on their run game as has been their strategy for much of the season. Nick Chubb rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown in the win.

The #Steelers activated TE Eric Ebron and LB Cassius Marsh from the Reserve/COVID-19 list right in time for their game vs. the #Browns. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2021

The Pittsburgh Steelers blew the Browns out in their first meeting of the year, 38-7. Neither team was very dynamic on offense in that one, both finishing under 300 yards on the afternoon, but Pittsburgh picked off Mayfield twice, one for a Pick Six, with the other leading to a 28-yard touchdown from Big Ben to James Washington.

The Steelers are six-point favorites heading into this weekend’s playoff game.

Sunday’s kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET at Heinz Field.

