Pittsburgh Steelers Announce Significant T.J. Watt News

The hits just keep coming for Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On Monday afternoon, the Steelers announced they’ve placed star pass rusher T.J. Watt on the reserve/COVID-19 list. One of the best defensive players in the NFL could end up missing Pittsburgh’s game this Sunday against the Ravens.

The Steelers are coming off a crushing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. They’re going to need Watt to get back on track this Sunday against the Ravens.

Watt’s status is going to be a major question mark all week long.

“The Steelers placed linebacker T.J. Watt on the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Monday,” the team announced. “Watt returned to action on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals after missing the previous game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a hip and knee injury.” We have placed LB T.J. Watt on the Reserve/COVID-19 List.https://t.co/7KwKxEDiW7 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 29, 2021

It’s no secret T.J. Watt is an essential piece of the Steelers defense. He’s totaled 12.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries this season.

Without him, the Steelers are in a bit of trouble, especially in an upcoming game against the Ravens.

Regardless, the Steelers as a whole aren’t playing well right now. Mike Tomlin was disgusted by his team’s play on Sunday.

“We didn’t play nearly well enough in any of the phases. We got beat up front on both sides of the ball,” Tomlin said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “We stunk it up today.”

T.J. Watt’s status will be a concern leading up to Sunday’s Steelers-Ravens game.