The revived XFL only last five weeks, but it’s clear that there were enough standouts to warrant another chance at NFL glory.

On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced the signing of former DC Defenders wide receiver DeAndre Thompkins. In a corresponding move, the Steelers released cornerback Alexander Myres.

Thompkins was a wide receiver at Penn State, earning second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2017. He finished his career with the Nittany Lions with 83 catches for 1,245 yards and six touchdowns.

After going undrafted in 2019, Thompkins signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as a UDFA, but was cut before the start of the NFL season. But while the NFL didn’t seem his as draft-worthy, the XFL did.

We have signed WR DeAndre Thompkins and released CB Alexander Myres.@BordasLaw https://t.co/zhHVpPWMIx — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 30, 2020

Thompkins was taken in the fourth-round of the 2020 XFL Draft by DC. And he quickly made a name for himself.

In his XFL debut against the New York Guardians, Thompkins recorded six catches for 67 yards and a touchdown in a 27-0 win.

Since the XFL suspended operations in April, Thompkins has been a free agent. He tried out with the Jets earlier this month but did not get a contract.

We have yet to see how Thompkins or any of the XFL players who got a second chance in the NFL will do. But some of the players are especially promising.

Which of the former XFL players will stand out the most in the NFL?