Earlier this week, the NFL’s illegal tampering window dropped, allowing insiders around the sports world to start leaking major news.

Over the first 24 hours of free agency news being allowed, the New England Patriots spent over $100 million. New England was hardly the only team making a run at expensive free agents.

However, there is the other side of the coin as well. Some teams, like the Pittsburgh Steelers, have had to release players to free up cap space rather than signing the top free agents on the market.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Steelers were forced to move on from yet another veteran player. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Steelers released veteran linebacker Vince Williams.

The Steelers are releasing veteran linebacker Vince Williams, per sources. Williams played eight years in Pittsburgh and amassed nearly 479 tackles and 20.5 sacks. The move saves $4 million on the cap. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 16, 2021

The writing was on the wall for Williams after Pittsburgh signed linebacker Robert Spillaine to a franchise tender.

The Steelers entered free agency knowing they wouldn’t be able to make a splash signing. However, fans couldn’t have expected the blood bath that was brought on over the past two days.

Pittsburgh lost star pass rusher Bud Dupree, corner Mike Hilton, defensive tackle Tyson Alualu and offensive lineman Matt Feiler – and now Williams – in just the first 24 hours of free agency announcements being made.

The Steelers will also likely lose wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster in the near future. Pittsburgh will look significantly different when they take the field in 2021.