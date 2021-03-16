The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Pittsburgh Steelers Are Reportedly Releasing Veteran Linebacker

A Pittsburgh Steelers helmet sitting on the field.CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 01: A detailed view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet before their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 1, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the NFL’s illegal tampering window dropped, allowing insiders around the sports world to start leaking major news.

Over the first 24 hours of free agency news being allowed, the New England Patriots spent over $100 million. New England was hardly the only team making a run at expensive free agents.

However, there is the other side of the coin as well. Some teams, like the Pittsburgh Steelers, have had to release players to free up cap space rather than signing the top free agents on the market.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Steelers were forced to move on from yet another veteran player. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Steelers released veteran linebacker Vince Williams.

The writing was on the wall for Williams after Pittsburgh signed linebacker Robert Spillaine to a franchise tender.

The Steelers entered free agency knowing they wouldn’t be able to make a splash signing. However, fans couldn’t have expected the blood bath that was brought on over the past two days.

Pittsburgh lost star pass rusher Bud Dupree, corner Mike Hilton, defensive tackle Tyson Alualu and offensive lineman Matt Feiler – and now Williams – in just the first 24 hours of free agency announcements being made.

The Steelers will also likely lose wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster in the near future. Pittsburgh will look significantly different when they take the field in 2021.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.