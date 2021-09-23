Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Admits He Needs To Be ‘Better’

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense looks plenty like the 2020 version so far this season.

The Steelers managed to rattle off 23 points against a very good Bills defense in Week 1. It was a different story in Week 2. Pittsburgh put up just 17 points on the scoreboard in a 26-17 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

While the passing game hasn’t been overly impressive, it’s done enough to win the Steelers football games. But Pittsburgh’s rushing attack remains atrocious. Rookie running back Najee Harris had just 38 yards on 10 carries last Sunday.

Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada spoke to reports on Thursday and discussed his offense through two games so far. He isn’t pleased, to say the least.

“I think I need to be better,” Canada said, via the team’s website. “We lost the game. The plan was what it was. We thought we had matchups. We thought we had things right. I told the offense, ‘We didn’t win, I’ve gotta, we’ve gotta do better.’ We gotta win, that’s all that matters is winning.”

At this point in his career, it’s probably past the point of expecting big games out of Ben Roethlisberger. With that being said, the Steelers’ rushing attack has to improve.

Najee Harris looks like a future star. But Pittsburgh’s offensive line and Canada’s scheme isn’t doing the former Alabama star any favors.

If the Steelers are going to make noise in the AFC this season, they have to rebalance the offense. Asking Big Ben to do too much is a recipe for disaster.

Canada and the Steelers will try and bounce back this Sunday versus the Cincinnati Bengals.