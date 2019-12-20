Pittsburgh Steelers Cut Player After His Arrest For “Terroristic Threats”

Earlier Friday morning, Pittsburgh Steelers safety Kameron Kelly popped up in the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

According to a report from ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, police arrested Kelly after he allegedly made terroristic threats and resisted police when they tried to arrest him. The police report suggested Kelly “threatened to knock out an employee at the bar after his music choice was skipped on the jukebox.”

Once he left the bar, Kelly allegedly pushed his chest against the arresting officer’s and threatened him.

Well, not long after the report emerged, the Steelers made a quick decision on Kelly’s fate. Brooke Pryor revealed the Steelers cut ties with the former undrafted player.

“The Steelers have cut Kameron Kelly after his arrest this morning outside a South Side bar. Kelly was charged with two counts of making terroristic threats and one count resisting arrest,” she reported.

Kelly failed to make an impact on one of the best defenses in the league this season. After earning a starting role in the first game of the season, Kelly played sparingly over the past few weeks.

Kelly finished the season with 17 tackles and one interception. The Steelers elevated former Penn State safety Marcus Allen to the active roster.

Pittsburgh faces off against the New York Jets this weekend.