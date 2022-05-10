The Steelers Cut 3 Players On Tuesday Afternoon

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 16: A general view of the field during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Heinz Field on September 16, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers parted ways with three players on their roster.

For starters, the Steelers waived long snapper Rex Sunahara and linebacker Tegray Scales.

Sunahara was signed to the Steelers' practice squad on Dec. 8. He didn't appear in a regular-season game for them though.

Scales, meanwhile, appeared in four games for the Steelers in 2020 and one game in 2021. Most of his snaps took place on special teams.

In addition to moving on from Sunahara and Scales, the Steelers waived/injured cornerback Isaiah Johnson.

Johnson, a former fourth-round pick out of Houston, started his career with the Raiders. He had a brief stint with the Cowboys before making his way over to the Steel City.

In 19 career games, Johnson has 15 total tackles and five passes defended.

All three players will have a little over two months to find a new home before the start of training camp.

As for the Steelers, they seem content with their current depth at cornerback, linebacker and long snapper.