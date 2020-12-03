Pittsburgh Steelers Fans Are Furious With Colin Cowherd Today

Most of the NFL world is impressed by the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 11-0 record, but Colin Cowherd apparently believes they’re pretenders.

The Steelers narrowly defeated a depleted Ravens team on Wednesday, as Ben Roethlisberger needed a few clutch throws late to seal the win. Instead of giving the Steelers the benefit of the doubt since that game was postponed multiple times, Cowherd decided to blast Mike Tomlin’s squad on The Herd.

Cowherd unleashed a bizarre take on Thursday that will have every fan in the Steel City up in arms. Not only is he skeptical of their recent performances, he went as far as to say the Steelers aren’t a Super Bowl contender.

“Pittsburgh Steelers fans, you need to grow up,” Cowherd said. “This is not a Super Bowl team. There it is. Go cry in your terrible towels. You’re 11-0 and it feels hollow. Own it. Pittsburgh is not a Super Bowl team.”

This is a questionable take from Cowherd, who has been critical of the Steelers this entire season.

Criticizing the Steelers for having a weak schedule is honestly lame since they can’t control who they play. Also it’s interesting that Cowherd waited until this week to blast the Steelers. He didn’t have anything to say about their convincing wins over the Bengals and Jaguars.

The next opponent on Pittsburgh’s schedule is Washington. A win over an NFC East team won’t impress Cowherd, that’s for sure.

At this point, Cowherd isn’t going to change his mind about the Steelers. He’ll keep doubting them until their season comes to end, whenever that might be.