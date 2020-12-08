Mike Tomlin Has A Simple Reaction To Monday Night’s Loss

In the second quarter of last night’s Pittsburgh Steelers game against the Washington Football Team, Mike Tomlin’s team had five plays at Washington’s one-yard line. It failed to score, which would have pushed the team’s early lead to 14-0 with an extra point.

After a four-yard run by Benny Snell on first-and-goal from the five-yard line, Ben Roethlisberger missed on a pass to the running back. After an unnecessary roughness penalty, the Steelers got a new set out downs. On first down, Snell was stuffed at the one.

The Steelers tried to run Snell again on second down, to no avail. On third down, Roethlisberger couldn’t complete a pass intended for offensive tackle Jerald Hawkins, who was eligible on the play. On fourth down, they gave it to Snell one more time, who was taken down on an incredible play off the edge by rookie Chase Young.

The Steelers would score later on to go up 14-0, but that sequence may have ultimately changed the game anyway. Washington got on the board with a field goal late in the first half, and dominated the second half to win 23-17. After the game, Mike Tomlin had an honest takeaway about his team’s first loss: “If you can’t get a yard, you don’t deserve to win.”

#Steelers HC Mike Tomlin wastes no time: "Man, if you can't get a yard, you don’t deserve to win. That was the case in this game." — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) December 8, 2020

The team had plenty more opportunities to extend their lead against the Washington Football Team, but Ron Rivera’s team played inspired football on both sides of the ball in the second half. With the loss, the Pittsburgh Steelers fall to 11-1 on the season, and are the last NFL team to lose their first game this season.

Washington Football Team is now 5-7, the same record as the NFC East leading New York Giants. Amazingly, there is an outside chance that the division lands two teams in the playoffs, if those two can keep up their recent hot streaks. The Giants have the tiebreaker in that head-to-head matchup, if they finish with the same record.

The Steelers are back in primetime action next week, on Sunday Night Football at the Buffalo Bills. Washington is at the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

[Aditi Kinkhabwala]