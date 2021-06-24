On Thursday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers shocked football fans when the team released arguably its best offensive lineman.

ESPN Steelers reporter Brooke Pryor broke the news earlier this afternoon on Twitter. “Steelers have released David DeCastro,” she said in a short message on social media.

It’s a stunning move from the Steelers, who are undergoing a massive change to the offensive line so far this offseason. The team already lost star center Maurkice Pouncey to retirement following the 2020 season.

Earlier this offseason, head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about DeCastro and his overall health. The two-time All Pro offensive lineman has had ankle issues over the past few years, but Tomlin suggested everything was fine.

However, the latest report from NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo suggests otherwise. “DeCastro has been having his ankle evaluated recently, sources said,” he said on Twitter. “He’s had issues with it for quite some time. Had surgery on it before last season. He’s evaluating his future.”

The decision to release DeCastro maybe shouldn’t have come as a shock – even though it did – due to the recent moves the Steelers made. Just last week, the team hosted five-time Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner on a visit.

There have been rumors DeCastro might retire, but we’ll just have to wait and see.