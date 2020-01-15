Pittsburgh Steelers Hire Former College Football Offensive Coordinator

For the past two years, Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner has been pulling double duty as the coordinator and the QBs coach. But after the struggles of last season, head coach Mike Tomlin has decided that a new voice is needed in the QBs room.

On Wednesday, the Steelers announced that they are hiring longtime college coordinator Matt Canada as the QBs coach. Canada spent the 2019 season out of football after previously serving as Maryland’s offensive coordinator and interim head coach in 2018.

The 47-year-old former quarterback has been a coaching assistant since 1994. During his 25-year career, he has served as an offensive coordinator and/or QBs coach at eight different schools.

In addition to Maryland, Canada has worked at LSU, Pitt, NC State, Wisconsin, Northern Illinois, Butler, and his alma mater Indiana.

Canada will be taking over the QBs room for Fichtner, who garnered a ton of criticism for the team’s QB play in the absence of Ben Roethlisberger.

This will be the first NFL job Canada has had in his career, but not the first time he’s been in NFL circles.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Canada has been consulting for NFL teams over the past year, with some teams even using his offensive concepts.

