Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers Assistant Coach Is Retiring

James Daniel, who has been with the Steelers since 2004, is retiring from his position as tight ends coach.

Daniel was hired by Bill Cowher in ’04, after stints with the New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons. The Steelers took home to Super Bowl championships during his run, Super Bowl XL in 2005, and Super Bowl XLIII in 2008.

“I wish James all the best in his retirement following a long, productive coaching career in the National Football League,” Mike Tomlin said in a statement released by the franchise. “I worked with JD for the past 14 years and he coached a bunch of great tight ends, not only here in Pittsburgh but also in Atlanta and New York.

“His experience provided our tight ends group and our coaching staff with invaluable lessons throughout his career. He has been a tremendous part of our staff from my first day and I wish nothing but continued success in his retirement.”

James Daniel played at Alabama State, and coached offensive line at Auburn from 1981-92 under legendary Tigers head coach Pat Dye, before making the jump to the Giants.

The Steelers have been one of the NFL’s most consistent franchises for decades, and Daniel’s tenure was certainly no different. The team made 11 playoff appearances during his career, with eight AFC North titles, and three conference titles.

This year’s Pittsburgh Steelers team went 12-4, winning the AFC North, before falling to the Cleveland Browns in the Wild Card round last weekend.

