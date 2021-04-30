Steelers Announce Decision On QB Mason Rudolph

Mason Rudolph has been the primary backup to Ben Roethlisberger with the Pittsburgh Steelers over the last few years. It looks like the team’s quarterback room is getting a bit of extra stability, moments before the 2021 NFL Draft.

Rudolph had one year left on his contract worth just over $1 million, per Spotrac. Pittsburgh is extending him for another year, through the 2022 season.

Roethlisberger signed a new deal with the Steelers earlier this offseason, helping the team maneuver a tough salary cap situation. Amid rumors that the Steelers could potentially take a quarterback in the NFL Draft this weekend, their top two guys are now in place for another year.

The former Oklahoma State standout made five appearances in 2020, starting one game. He finished 25-for-43 for 324 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.

We have signed QB Mason Rudolph to a one-year contract extension through 2022. @BordasLaw https://t.co/M5QZwkaTAq — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 29, 2021

His most active season was in 2019, when Roethlisberger was injured for much of the year. He started eight of his 10 appearances, going 5-3 as a starter. He completed 62.2-percent of his throws for 1,765 yards, 13 touchdowns, and nine interception. His 6.2 yards per attempt were solid for a backup, but he looked to have pretty limited upside for a young quarterback.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to pick at No. 24 in the first round of tonight’s NFL Draft, which begins in moments. The team has been rumored to have interest in Florida quarterback Kyle Trask, and could explore other options in the later rounds. We could have five quarterbacks go in the top 10 of what is expected to be a wild first round.

Mike Tomlin‘s team went 12-4 in 2020.

