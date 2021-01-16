Pittsburgh Steelers Reportedly Decide On New Offensive Coordinator

Just a week after their 2020 season came to a close, the Pittsburgh Steelers have made a decision on a new offensive coordinator.

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the organization will promote QB coach Matt Canada to take over the OC responsibilities. The 48-year-old assistant also interviewed for the same role with the Dolphins, but decided to remain with the Steelers.

Pittsburgh will be Canada’s first stint as an NFL offensive coordinator. The first-year quarterbacks coach spent much of his early career at the college level, most notably at Indiana and NC State. Canada also spent a year each as the offensive coordinator at Pittsburgh, LSU and Maryland.

The 48-year-old joined the Steelers in 2020, marking his first role at the professional level. With another promotion, Canada will get the chance to revitalize Pittsburgh’s offense.

Despite starting out 11-0, the Steelers faltered down the stretch of the regular season, ultimately leading to a first round playoff exit. Offensive struggles contributed largely to a dismal end of the year, leaving Pittsburgh with some housekeeping heading into the offseason.

The Steelers decided to not renew the contract of OC Randy Fitchner following the postseason loss to the Cleveland Browns. The 57-year-old took the brunt of the blame for Pittsburgh’s sputtering offense, leaving him without a job soon after the season concluded.

Prior to Canada’s hiring on Saturday, NFL insider Mike Garafolo reported that there’s optimism in the Steelers organization about getting veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to return next year. Although many Pittsburgh fans would rather move on from the 38-year-old, he’s at least a known commodity. Roethlisberger worked with Canada in 2020, which could bode well heading into 2021.

But alongside head coach Mike Tomlin, Canada will have a lot to prove early on with the Steelers. After an underwhelming last few years, the rabid Pittsburgh fanbase won’t stay appeased for long.