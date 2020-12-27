Ryan Shazier Has A Message For The Steelers’ Offense

It is hard for a team to look as out of sorts as the Pittsburgh Steelers do right now. After starting the season 11-0, the final undefeated team in the NFL this year, the team has dropped three straight games, and are currently down to the Indianapolis Colts 24-14 in the third quarter.

Neither side of the ball has been all that impressive for Pittsburgh. The defense is currently hemorrhaging yards to Philip Rivers and the Colts. The offense, however, has absolutely imploded over the last few weeks.

The team scored 17, 15, and 17 points in losses to the Washington Football Team, Buffalo Bills, and Cincinnati Bengals. Ben Roethlisberger has looked hobbled for a while, especially after last year’s injury-plagued season, but it really looks like the end is near for the future Hall of Famer’s career with his recent play.

Former Steelers standout Ryan Shazier is pretty fed up with what he’s seen. The former linebacker is still very attached to the team, and had some advice for the franchise a few moments ago:

RUNNN THE BALLLL DAMN. 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 — Ryan Shazier (@RyanShazier) December 27, 2020

The Colts have one of the NFL’s stingiest defenses, but this Pittsburgh Steelers performance is basically incomprehensible. They’ve carried the ball nine times for a total of five yards, including a James Conner touchdown.

Roethlisberger, on the other hand, is 18-for-31 for 224 yards and a score. It isn’t a terrible stat line, but not the kind of efficiency that allows you to totally abandon the run game and become one-dimensional, and most watching the game would tell you the stats don’t tell the story with how Big Ben has looked.

The Colts, meanwhile, have been very balanced. Rivers is 13-of-19 for 198 yards and a score, while breakout running back Jonathan Taylor has 73 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.

