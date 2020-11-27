What The Steelers Are Doing Today Before Ravens Game

The Week 12 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens remains in flux due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Baltimore locker room. Multiple players on the Ravens tested positive for the virus, including 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

Originally, the AFC-North contest was supposed to played on Thanksgiving night. However, once more Baltimore players tested positive, the league determined that playing the game as scheduled was not safe. As of right now, the game is set to take place at 1:15 p.m. ET on Sunday.

On Thursday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Baltimore’s facility will be closed until Monday. The announcement seemed to indicate this this weekend’s game is even more in doubt than originally anticipated.

In the mean time, the Steelers have been in “wait-and-see” mode according to Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Mike Tomlin gave his team the day off on Thanksgiving.

According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Steelers will cancel practice again on Friday as the organization awaits more information.

Mike Tomlin is canceling practice again today as the #Steelers await more information on the status of Sunday’s game against the #Ravens, I’m told by members of the organization. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) November 27, 2020

The Steelers have adjusted their practice schedule today until they get clarification from the league about what is happening Sunday. Mike Tomlin gave the players off yesterday. They are in wait-and-see mode. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) November 27, 2020

On the whole, the NFL has handled the COVID-19 pandemic well throughout the year. The league has yet to cancel a football game, despite some serious rearranging of the early season schedule.

When it comes to football, both teams would really like to play the game. Pittsburgh remains the number one seed in the AFC and will need to finish the season out strong to carry momentum into the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens find themselves on the outside of the postseason looking in, at 6-4.

However, fans and players of both teams recognize that getting everyone healthy is far more important than a football game.

As of right now, the AFC North battle between Pittsburgh and Baltimore will be played on Sunday at 1:15 p.m. ET at Heinz Field.