Pittsburgh Steelers Pull Generous Move For Local Ballot Counters

It appears the Pittsburgh Steelers are multitasking this week. In addition to preparing for their upcoming showdown with the Dallas Cowboys, they’re doing their part to support this year’s poll workers.

According to Paul Rigney of NBC News, the Steelers are buying dinner for all the workers at Allegheny County this evening.

ESPN reporter Brooke Pryor is being told that Steelers players are behind this classy gesture, so it’s not necessarily an organization-wide move.

There are plenty of ballots that haven’t been counted yet for this year’s election, as Pennsylvania remains one of the key battleground states for President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Poll workers in Allegheny County have a couple of stressful hours ahead of themselves tonight, but the fact that players on the Steelers are buying dinner for them at the counting site should help ease the tension.

A couple Steelers players are behind this, I’m told – not necessarily an organization-wide thing. Still, really classy move by these guys to buy dinner for the workers at the Allegheny County ballot counting site tonight. https://t.co/bstLRuGd9z — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 4, 2020

We’ve seen a plethora of athletes come out and express their desire for people to vote this year. While the election is nearing the end of the road, the Steelers are showing that there are still ways you can help out.

Kudos to Pittsburgh for once again proving it’s one of the classiest franchises in all of sports.