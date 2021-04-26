Steelers Send Clear Message About Drafting A Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a pretty set depth chart at quarterback for 2021, but that doesn’t mean they are against adding to it in this week’s draft.

Two-time Super Bowl champion Ben Roethlisberger is back for another year, and Pittsburgh brought back Mason Rudolph and Joshua Dobbs. Additionally, the team went out and added former Washington first-round pick Dwayne Haskins.

On Monday, Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert made it clear that while his team seems set at QB for now, he’s “wide open” to the possibility of drafting another signal caller this week.

His reasoning? There’s no guarantee the guys Pittsburgh currently has will be with the team beyond 2021. Only Roethlisberger is technically under contract for 2022, and his deal actually voids shortly after the Super Bowl.

“Can you add a young one? Absolutely. We always have to be on the look out for that next guy and try to predict the value of taking the player at that position,” Colbert said, via DKPittsburghSports.com. “Because most likely, a young quarterback won’t play for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021. We’ve got four veteran guys we’re going to try to sort through. Could you add someone that could be more guaranteed to be here for the future. Absolutely, and that’s our job to try to value that.”

Pittsburgh owns the 24th-overall selection in the first round this year. Unless they plan on trading up–way up, if we’re being honest–they won’t have a shot at landing the likes of Justin Fields, Mac Jones or Trey Lance.

Would Kellen Mond or Kyle Trask be an option for the Steelers? Neither would be expected to see the field as rookies, which could make them strong developmental fits for a team like Pittsburgh.

However, considering the Steelers are very much in “win now” mode with Big Ben, it might not make sense for them to spend their first round pick on a player who ideally won’t contribute much in 2021.