Pittsburgh Steelers Release 2-Time Pro Bowl Player

On Friday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers made the decision to move on from a two-time Pro Bowl player.

Before the 2020 season kicked off, the Steelers released punter Jordan Berry. He served as the team’s punter for five seasons before the team decided to make a change.

Pittsburgh signed former Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt as Berry’s replacement. The 38-year-old veteran has been one of the most reliable special teams players within the NFL over the last decade.

Well, until this year. Colquitt has struggled during the 2020 season and that led the Steelers to release him before a massive game against the Tennessee Titans this weekend.

“I acknowledge that our punting is not up to snuff and that we have to get better in that area and we are willing to do whatever is required in an effort to do so,” said Coach Mike Tomlin during his weekly press conference on Tuesday when asked about the punt game.

We have made several roster moves: ▪️ Released P Dustin Colquitt

▪️ Placed LB Devin Bush on the Reserve/Injured List

▪️ Promoted DE Henry Mondeaux to the 53-man roster

▪️ Signed LB Ray Wilborn to the practice squad@BordasLaw https://t.co/fyEw5vzp8W — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 23, 2020

With Colquitt gone, the Steelers are in need of a new punter. It sounds like the team could be going back to the Jordan Berry well.

He averaged 44.2 yards per punt over the past five seasons with the Steelers. He’s also landed 131 punts inside the 20-yard line.

Undrafted free agent Corliss Waitman is the only actual punter left on the roster. If the team doesn’t reach out to Berry, Waitman will likely get the start on Sunday.